How to quickly view and recover forgotten Wi-Fi passwords in Windows 10 and Windows 11

No Comments

In order to keep your wireless network(s) safe from intruders you are encouraged to change the default passwords, replacing them with long, impossible to guess choices. That’s great from a security point of view, but it can be nightmare if you forget or mislay them.

Thankfully, your devices will store the logins for all of the wireless networks you connect to -- including those for hotels, airports and coffee shops -- but it’s not that obvious how to view this information.

SEE ALSO:

Advertisement

If you're connected to the wireless network you want the password for (so you can connect to the same network using another laptop or phone for example), press Win+R in Windows to open a Run box and then type in ncpa.cpl and hit enter. This is the same for whichever version of Microsoft's operating you're running.

In the window that opens, double-click on the wireless network adaptor icon, click the Wireless Properties button and select the Security tab. Tick the Show characters box and this will reveal your network security key.

Another option you can use is WirelessKeyView 2.22 app from Nirsoft. Run this -- no installation required -- and it will show you all of the keys that have been stored on your computer using the WLAN AutoConfig service.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Relying on CVSS scores for vulnerability management may be misguided

Increased expectations see burnout on the rise among enterprise tech teams

How to quickly view and recover forgotten Wi-Fi passwords in Windows 10 and Windows 11

Get 'The Act of Leadership' ($13 value) FREE for a limited time

Linux malware reaches an all time high

You can now buy a Windows 11 license direct from Microsoft -- but we know a cheaper option

Smart helmets: Is technology the future of cycling safety?

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft rolls back KB5014668 update for Windows 11 because it broke the Start menu

28 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015882 update for Windows 11 with new upgrade options, Explorer crash fixes, and more

19 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 to block RDP and other brute force attacks by default

7 Comments

Good news: NFL launches a live streaming service! Bad news: The details

6 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015878 update preview to bring notification improvements and more to Windows 10

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.