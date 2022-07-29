Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released the first development version of Windows 10 version 22h2 to the Release Preview channel; this marks the final stage of development before official release later this year.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

NanaBox

NanaBox is a third-party Hyper-V client based on Host Compute System API, Remote Desktop ActiveX control and XAML Islands.

Winamp 5.9 RC 1

Winamp was at one time the king of Windows audio players. Now, after more than a decade of radio silence, Windows 5.9 RC1 has been released.

The first official release makes plenty of changes, including improved Windows 11 compatibility, HTTPS streaming, support for new formats such as vp8 and updated library files.

Notable updates

Rufus 3.20 BETA adds automatic local account creation, applicable Windows User Experience options for Windows 10, and more.

WinGet 1.4 supports installations from ZIP files.

