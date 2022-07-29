MINISFORUM NUCXI5 and NUCXI7 Windows 11 mini PCs have NVIDIA GeForce graphics

Mini desktop computers are all the rage these days, as consumers shy away from the giant towers of yesteryear. Tiny desktops are great for those that don't have a lot of desk space. These days, small computers are pretty powerful too, although they usually only have integrated graphics. In other words, they often lack discrete graphics, which means they aren't ideal for modern PC gaming.

Popular mini-desktop-maker, MINISFORUM, has two new offerings that actually do come with dedicated NVIDIA graphics. The ultra-slim desktop PCs are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors. Called "NUCXI5" and "NUCXI7," the former is powered by a Core i5, while the latter is equipped with an i7.

"The NUCXI5 is equipped with Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. While the other one, NUCXI7, uses even more powerful CPU and GPU which is Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Dual fan design with more than 1300 heat dissipation holes on the back to increase the air intake. Four enlarged air outlets on the side for more efficient heat dissipation. Larger heat dissipation area design inside the machine further reduces the temperature and helps the machine to exert its performance," says MINISFORUM.

The popular manufacturer adds, "Both computer size only 80mm x260mm x394mm. They support totally up to 64GB of DDR4 dual channel memory. They have two M.2 2280 PCIe slot for storage expansion and can be connected to 2 monitors at the same time using 1 HDMI and 1 Thunderbolt 4 port. If bought with storage, they will come with Windows 11 pro pre-installed."

MINISFORUM shares specifications below.

Processor Intel Core i7-11800H , 8 Cores/16 Threads (24M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-11400H , 6 Cores/12 Threads (12M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (GDDR6 8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (GDDR6 6GB) Memory DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2, up to 64GB) Storage M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD (up to 2TB) Storage Expansion M.2 2280 SSD Slot (Support NGFF SATA or NVMe PCIe 4.0) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Dual-Band Wi-Fi, BlueTooth) Ethernet 2500Mbps LAN Video Output ① HDMI ([email protected]) ×1

② Thunderbolt 4 ([email protected]) ×1 Audio Output HDMI ×1, Thunderbolt 4 ×1, Headphone Jack x1 Ports & Buttons 1 * RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port

1 * HDMI

1 * Thunderbolt 4

3 * USB 3.2 Type-A

1 * Headphone Jack Power 19.5V(Adapter Included)

Both the NUCXI5 and NUCXI7 can be purchased from MINISFORUM directly here now with pricing starting at $859. The mini computers can be purchased as barebones (meaning no RAM or storage drive) or as full-featured PCs with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed (you can install Linux yourself). They can be configured with either 16GB or 32GB of RAM, but you can upgrade them to 64GB later if you want. Available storage capacities are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.