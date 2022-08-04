Enterprise integration is key to business but few have a strategy

Most business leaders (57 percent) believe an enterprise integration strategy is critical to their organization, while 61 percent of CIOs and more than half of system architects and developers said a standardized, enterprise integration strategy is a top priority.

However, only seven percent of respondents have succeeded in implementing an enterprise integration strategy, according to a new study from Digibee, while 93 percent of decision-makers admit they have no formal integration strategy in place.

Most organizations are still in the planning stage (53 percent), intending to activate their strategy within the next 12 months, while over a third (36 percent) of respondents say that nothing is planned.

"While business demand for enterprise integration is high, managing the enterprise integration ecosystem is challenging and defining a strategy takes time. However, with modern eiPaaS systems and agile methodology, much can be accomplished while developing a formal strategy," says Digibee CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Bernardinelli. "It is encouraging that the majority of respondents view enterprise integration as an important initiative to drive their organizations forward toward achieving their objectives for agility and digital transformation."

Projects aren't always going smoothly either. More than half of CIOs and 45 percent of system architects and developers say that in the past 12 months they've had to rebuild integrations for existing key business applications six to 10 times, while 98 percent of respondents have rebuilt integrations for existing key business applications in the past 12 months. A lack of strategy has driven many organizations to rely on stopgap solutions that frequently need to be rebuilt or replaced.

You can get the full report from the Digibee site.

Photo credit: metamorworks / Shutterstock