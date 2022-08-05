Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Universal Print, a solution for organizations to manage their print infrastructure through serverless cloud services from Microsoft, is now also available on Windows 10.

New Windows apps

Ibis Paint

Ibis Paint is a drawing application for Windows that offers a rich experience. The developers state that it contains more than 15,000 brushes, 5,900 materials, 1,000 fonts, and lots of filters, screentones and blending modes.

Radeon Software Slimmer

Radeon Software Slimmer gives Windows users the option to tame Radeon Software installations by removing unneeded or unwanted components from the installer.

Notable updates

Clipchamp Video Editor by Microsoft update introduces 1080p exports and the removal of watermarks to the free version.

Microsoft is testing a new Dictate in OneNote feature.

USB formatting utility Rufus 3.20 improves Windows 10 and 11 setups further by adding automatic local account creation and regional options and enabling applicable Windows User Experience options for Windows 10.