Get 'Diversity Intelligence' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

In Diversity Intelligence: How to Create a Culture of Inclusion for your Business, keynote speaker and diversity and inclusion expert Heidi R. Andersen delivers a step-by-step walkthrough of how to create an inclusive culture, and break down the barriers to achieving diversity.

You’ll find practical advice for creating the necessary cultural transformation that results in diversity intelligence, reaching well beneath the surface until it’s embedded in the foundation of your organization. The author describes the tools, methods, concepts, and goals that are essential to this transformation.

SEE ALSO: Get 'JavaScript from Beginner to Professional' ($28.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Advertisement

In this important book, you’ll also:

Learn how to properly define "diversity" and make a strong business case for creating a culture of inclusion

Explore case studies of companies who successfully managed to implement diversity, inclusion, and sustainable governance initiatives

Discover why so many diversity and inclusion programs fail despite the best of managerial intentions

Perfect for business owners and founders, board members, executives, managers, change agents, CHRO’s and other business leaders seeking to transform their firm’s culture for the better, Diversity Intelligence is a must-read guide for supporting and driving positive organizational change.

Diversity Intelligence, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 25, so act fast.