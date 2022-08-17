Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25182 with lots of important fixes

Some weekly Windows 11 builds come with new features for Dev Channel Insiders to play around with, while others are more about offering fixes and just generally improving the overall user experience.

Today’s new flight, Build 25182, falls into the latter camp, and comes with lots of important fixes. These include:

[General]

Microsoft fixed the issue that was causing devices with low disk space to receive download error 0x80070001 in Windows Update trying to install the latest Dev Channel build.

Fixed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a decrease in FPS when playing certain games in recent flights due to the wrong graphics card being used.

[Taskbar]

Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar overflow flyout unexpectedly appearing on the opposite side of the screen. This was incorrectly noted as fixed in Build 25179.

Microsoft fixed an issue that was causing the animation on the taskbar that plays when a user switches from using a device in tablet posture to desktop while in overflow to incorrectly show when logging in.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash which could happen when determining if the taskbar overflow should display. This could happen when switching out of a full screen game.

[Start]

Fixed a Start menu crash that could prevent apps from launching from Start.

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue causing the left-half of the File Explorer title bar to not be draggable via mouse or touch for some Insiders.

Microsoft fixed an issue causing Home, Documents, Pictures, and potentially other folders to become unexpectedly duplicated in File Explorer’s navigation pane or appear on the desktop.

Selecting multiple folders and then using the context menu option to open them in a new tab will now actually do that, rather than opening the first folder in a new tab and all the others in a new window.

Updated the logic for Narrator so that if you navigate to a OneDrive folder using the navigation pane in File Explorer, Narrator will now explicitly say it’s a OneDrive folder, and not just something like "YourName -- Personal".

[Other]

Fixed an issue which could cause the camera light on a laptop to get stuck on after logging into your PC.

Fixed an issue believed to be the root cause of some Insiders seeing bugchecks when opening and copying files from network locations.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Known issues include:

[General]

Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

Microsoft is looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the last flight.

Microsoft is investigating reports of a few different apps having started crashing in recent builds.

[NEW] A small percentage of Insiders are experiencing repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on your system on Builds 25179+. Insiders who have the Xbox Dev Kit installed will hit this. Microsoft is working on a fix for this in a future flight.

[File Explorer]

The up arrow is misaligned in File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.

Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue where the search box background in File Explorer might be the opposite color of your current mode.

Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue causing the delete key to unexpectedly not work on files in File Explorer. If you encounter this, you should still be able to use the context menu to delete.

Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar isn’t able to display if File Explorer is maximized and you have the taskbar set to auto-hide.

[Widgets]

Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

In some cases, the notification banner for some badging will not appear in the widgets board.

[Printing]

Microsoft is working on the fix for an issue in recent Dev Channel flights causing lines to not be included when printing tables from certain apps.

