Best Windows apps this week

The first feature update for Windows 11 is likely called the Windows 11 2022 Update. Whether that is Microsoft's new naming scheme for future Windows 11 updates remains to be seen though.

AppResourcesUsageView

NirSoft's latest free portable app for Windows unlocks the contents of the SRUDB.dat database on Windows 10 and 11. The database contains usage information about applications.

You may use it to display the most used apps on the system, apps that use data, or just to check which apps were started on a PC.

Windhawk

Windhawk is a free mod-based tweaker for Windows. It includes a number of mods that users may install to customize Windows.

Current options include disabling the grouping of items on the taskbar, enabling volume controls by scrolling over the taskbar, or adding taskbar labels to items on Windows 11.

Firefox 104 is a security update. The new version adds support for Disney+ subtitles in Picture-in-Picture mode, and an option to analyze the power usage of websites on Windows 11 devices.

TreeSize Free 4.6, a disk space manager, is offered as a 64-bit only app and improves PDF reporting capabilities.