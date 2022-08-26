Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Five-hundred-and-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The first feature update for Windows 11 is likely called the Windows 11 2022 Update. Whether that is Microsoft's new naming scheme for future Windows 11 updates remains to be seen though.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

AppResourcesUsageView

NirSoft's latest free portable app for Windows unlocks the contents of the SRUDB.dat database on Windows 10 and 11. The database contains usage information about applications.

You may use it to display the most used apps on the system, apps that use data, or just to check which apps were started on a PC.

Windhawk

Windhawk is a free mod-based tweaker for Windows. It includes a number of mods that users may install to customize Windows.

Current options include disabling the grouping of items on the taskbar, enabling volume controls by scrolling over the taskbar, or adding taskbar labels to items on Windows 11.

Notable updates

Firefox 104 is a security update. The new version adds support for Disney+ subtitles in Picture-in-Picture mode, and an option to analyze the power usage of websites on Windows 11 devices.

TreeSize Free 4.6, a disk space manager, is offered as a 64-bit only app and improves PDF reporting capabilities.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Ransomware attacks top 1.2 million per month

Tackling cybercrime and the threat of 'script kiddies' [Q&A]

Microsoft releases KB5016691 update for Windows 11, fixing printing and Bluetooth problems, and adding admin options

LastPass suffers a security breach: hackers steal source code from password management company

Samsung announces 990 PRO NVMe SSD and Satechi releases compatible USB-C enclosure

3 major risks enterprises face in the era of digital interconnectivity

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 2022 Update -- the update formerly known as Windows 11 22H2

14 Comments

Microsoft is displaying ads in yet another of its apps; Windows-maker gets sneaky in mobile Outlook

9 Comments

Twitter's new Reply Filter will help users reduce their exposure to 'potentially unwelcome replies'

8 Comments

DuckDuckGo's free email protection beta is now open to all

5 Comments

How to enable the amazing animation effects Microsoft has hidden in Windows 11

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.