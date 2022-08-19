Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft may release the first feature update for Windows 11, version 22H2, as early as next month, according to a new rumor.

Check out these cool Windows 12 wallpapers created by AI.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

Ubisoft Connect PC

Ubisoft Connect PC is a management software for Ubisoft games. It gives PC gamers access to their entire Ubisoft PC library of games, connect with friends, keep track of the loyalty program, and more.

Ubisoft+, Ubisoft's game subscription service, is integrated into Ubisoft Connect PC as well.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has released a native desktop application for Windows that replaces the web-based desktop version.

The new app has increased reliability and speed, is optimized for the operating system, and supports the receiving of messages and notifications even when the phone is offline, according to WhatsApp.

Notable updates

LibreOffice 7.4 Community edition adds dark theme support on Windows 10 and 11, support for webm images, and improves compatibility with Microsoft Office further.

Windows tweaker ThisIsWin11 includes the author's other app, LoveWindowsAgain for even more tweaking power.



