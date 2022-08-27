Google to clearly label healthcare facilities that offer abortions

No Comments
Google Maps

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade earlier in the year which made it much more difficult for many people to access abortions in the US, numerous tech company leapt to offer help and support to their customers and employees. Having already introduced a feature that automatically deletes abortion clinic visits from location history, Google is now taking things a step further.

In both Google Search and Google Maps in the US, the company is adding labels that make it clear that particular medical facilities provide abortion services.

See also:

Advertisement

The aim of the move is to provide users with the information they need, and also to help to differentiate between centers that provide abortions and "crisis pregnancy centers" that have a tendency to discourage abortions.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Google said that when the company has been able to verify the provision of abortions at a particular facility, it will display the label "Provides abortions";  when this information is not available, the label will read "Might not provide abortions".

In a statement, a Google spokesperson said:

When people turn to Google to find local information, we aim to help them easily explore the range of places available so they can determine which are most helpful to them. For a number of categories where we've received confirmation that places offer specific services, we’ve been working for many months on more useful ways to display those results. We're now rolling out an update that makes it easier for people to find places that offer the services they've searched for, or broaden their results to see more options.

The company adds: "We followed our standard testing and evaluation process to confirm that these updates are more helpful for people".

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Google to clearly label healthcare facilities that offer abortions

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E tri-band mesh system has Multi-Gig Ethernet

This is the redesign WhatsApp desperately needs

Digital afterlife: A chance to live forever or never rest in peace?

Should you invest in the tech industry in a recession?

Nextcloud works with governments to create MS Office rival for the EU

Three steps to making a cloud smart investment

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is preparing to release Windows 11 2022 Update -- the update formerly known as Windows 11 22H2

15 Comments

Microsoft is displaying ads in yet another of its apps; Windows-maker gets sneaky in mobile Outlook

9 Comments

Twitter's new Reply Filter will help users reduce their exposure to 'potentially unwelcome replies'

8 Comments

Amazon's robot workforce could doom the American worker

7 Comments

DuckDuckGo's free email protection beta is now open to all

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.