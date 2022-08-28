Lexar launches Professional NM800 PRO NVMe SSD for PC and Sony PlayStation 5

M.2 solid state drives are great options for both laptops and desktop PCS. Hell, if you add such a drive to a compatible enclosure (such as this one), you can transform it into a portable SSD too. But did you know you can upgrade the storage of your PlayStation 5 video game console by adding an M.2 drive?

And now, Lexar launches has a new M.2 SSD that is designed for both PC and Sony PlayStation 5. Called "Professional 512GB NM800 PRO," this PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD offers impressive speeds and is being offered either with or without a heatsink.

"The Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD provides maximum SSD performance that puts you in the computing fast lane with speeds up to 7500MB/s read and 6500MB/s write. With blazing-fast performance, the Lexar NM800 PRO SSD leverages the 12nm controller to produce lower power consumption and longer battery life for all your high-performance computing needs," says Lexar.

The company adds, "For gamers looking to take their game to the next level, the NM800 PRO is also available in a heatsink model. The Lexar Professional NM800 PRO with Heatsink NVMe SSD features an integrated Heatsink and heat spreader label to effectively maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control for sustained high-performance when playing on PlayStation 5 and PCs."

Lexar shares specifications below. Capacity 512GB/1TB/2TB Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface PCIe Gen4x4 Speed 512GB: sequential read up to 7450MB/s, sequential write up to 3500MB/s

1TB: sequential read up 7500MB/s, sequential write up to 6300MB/s

2TB: sequential read up 7500MB/s, sequential write up to 6500MB/s Operating Temperature 0°C to 70°C (32°F to 158°F) Storage Temperature -40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F) Dimension (L x W x H) 80 x 22 x 2.45 mm / 3.15” x 0.87” x 0.10” Weight 9g / 0.02lbs Warranty Five-year limited Shock Resistant 1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave Vibration Resistant 10~2000Hz, 1.5mm, 20G, 1 Oct/min, 30min/axis (X,Y,Z) TBW 512GB: 500TB, 1TB: 1000TB, 2TB: 2000TB DWPD 0.535 NAND Flash 3D TLC MTBF 1,500,000 Hours The Lexar Professional NM800 PRO NVMe SSD can be purchased here now. It is being offered in three capacities -- 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The non-heatsink model is priced at $99.99, $169.99, and $279.99 respectively, The heatsink variant costs $109.99, $179.99, and $299.99 respectively.

