Microsoft releases KB5016688 update to fix a slew of Windows 10 problems

Microsoft's focus may well be Windows 11 and the upcoming Windows 12, but that does not mean that people who have opted to stick with Windows 10 have been forgotten. Having released a preview of the KB5016691 update for Windows 11, the company has also released KB5016688 update for Windows 10.

Available for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2, the KB5016688 update is a preview of the cumulative update that will be released next Patch Tuesday. Although this is a non-security update, it fixes a large number of issues with Windows 10

Among the problems addressed by the KB5016688 update are a licencing issues that caused some game installation to fail. A problem with icon colors in the Search app has been fixed, as has the appearance of a 0x1E error.

Other issues that Microsoft has fixed with this update include one that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode, and other that causes a subscription activation to fail under certain conditions.

The full release notes for this cumulative update read as follows:

Gives IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers. New! Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks. Addresses an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.

to be null in a few full configuration scenarios. Addresses a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

Addresses an issue that affects transparency in layered windows when you are in High Definition remote applications integrated locally (RAIL) mode.

Addresses an issue that might generate error 0x1E when you shut down or restart a device.

Addresses an issue that causes a subscription activation to fail under certain conditions.

Addresses an issue that might cause some game installations to fail because of a licensing issue.

Addresses an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Microsoft Office applications from opening or causes them to stop working.

Addresses an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.

Addresses an issue that degrades BitLocker performance.

Addresses an issue that causes the Resultant Set of Policy tool ( Rsop.msc ) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings.

) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings. Addresses an issue that continues to trust a revoked Attestation Identity Key (AIK) certificate and fails to generate a new certificate.

Addresses an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.

Addresses an issue that affects the jump list icon colors in the Search app.

Addresses an issue that affects Focus Assist functionality for applications that run in full screen.

Addresses an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

Addresses a race condition that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) to stop working on Active Directory domain controllers. This issue occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) over Transport Layer Security (TLS) requests that fail to decrypt. The exception code is 0xc0000409 (STATUS_STACK_BUFFER_OVERRUN).

Addresses an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.

Addresses an issue that might cause cldflt.sys to reference invalid memory in race conditions.

to reference invalid memory in race conditions. Addresses an issue that affects input and output in the Storport driver and might cause your system to stop responding.

If you would like to install the KB5016688 update, you can do so my searching for optional update using Windows Update; alternatively, you can download it directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.