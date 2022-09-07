Watch Apple reveal the new iPhone 14 at today's 'Far Out' event, here live

No Comments

It’s that time of year again, when Apple is set to unveil the next generation of iPhones, as well as other hardware, like the Apple Watch Series 8.

It is expected that Apple's Pro and Max models will see a processor boost, improved cameras (with the main camera jumping up to a 48-megapixel sensor), and lose the notch at the top. The new phones may also gain an always-on feature.

Advertisement

We're expecting to see an updated Apple Watch, and hopefully updated AirPods Pro.

Will we finally also get to see Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset? Probably not, but we can but hope. Some people have speculated that the 'Far Out' event name eludes to that, but it could just as easily be about the better iPhone cameras or the addition of satcom technology.

The event will be streamed online and you can view it live. Proceedings start at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST.

What are you hoping to see announced at the event?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Agile Pentesting offers developers more control and flexibility

Talent shortages are shaping tech investment

Watch Apple reveal the new iPhone 14 at today's 'Far Out' event, here live

Understanding threat detection methods [Q&A]

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.62.0 with THREE amazing new utilities to play with

Making sure 5G networks are a friend, not a foe, to organizations

Why accessibility is good business but rarely a priority

Most Commented Stories

Chinese-made deepin 20.7 Linux distro is ready to replace Windows 11 on your PC

26 Comments

Ex director of UX at Microsoft is 'shocked' at the confusing Start menu experience in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft is planning to release 'Moment' updates to add new features to Windows 11 after 22H2

12 Comments

Valve bans developer from Steam for using game update notes to share transphobic rant

11 Comments

USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.