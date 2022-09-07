Watch Apple reveal the new iPhone 14 at today's 'Far Out' event, here live

It’s that time of year again, when Apple is set to unveil the next generation of iPhones, as well as other hardware, like the Apple Watch Series 8.

It is expected that Apple's Pro and Max models will see a processor boost, improved cameras (with the main camera jumping up to a 48-megapixel sensor), and lose the notch at the top. The new phones may also gain an always-on feature.

Advertisement

We're expecting to see an updated Apple Watch, and hopefully updated AirPods Pro.

Will we finally also get to see Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset? Probably not, but we can but hope. Some people have speculated that the 'Far Out' event name eludes to that, but it could just as easily be about the better iPhone cameras or the addition of satcom technology.

The event will be streamed online and you can view it live. Proceedings start at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST.

What are you hoping to see announced at the event?