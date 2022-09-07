Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged smartwatch with significantly better battery life

Alongside an update to the Apple Watch, which introduced crash detection, which can tell when you've been in a bad car crash, and advanced cycle tracking, Apple today announced a brand new model of its popular smartwatch -- Apple Watch Ultra.

This model is designed for "endurance, exploration, and adventure" and comes with a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal over the brightest Apple Watch display yet -- up to 2000 nits, which is 2x brighter than the standard Apple Watch display.

There’s a customizable Action button (in high-contrast international orange) that can be used even if you’re wearing gloves, and the new model also  offers up to 36 hours battery life during normal use -- because charging your watch up a mountain or in the desert really isn’t practical. The new low power setting lets you stretch the time between charges to up to 60 hours.

The Wayfinder watch face includes a compass built into the dial and with space for up to eight complications.

Apple Watch Ultra has three built-in microphones, and precision dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms.

Apple Watch Ultra also comes with three new bands designed for whatever your outdoor interests might be -- Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band.

"Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments -- it’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet," said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. "Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration."

Apple Watch Ultra is available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 23. It’s priced at $799.

