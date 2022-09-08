Cisco releases a batch of patches for security vulnerabilities in numerous products including Cisco Small Business routers

1 Comment
Cisco logo on laptop screen

While for many people September 7 meant finding out about the latest iPhone and Apple Watch, for Cisco it was the day on which it pushed out security patches for various medium- and high-severity vulnerabilities.

The company posted a series of advisory notices in its security center and released four patches for a variety of flaws. The patches address the high-severity CVE-2022-20696, a vulnerability in the binding configuration of Cisco SD-WAN vManage Software, as well as CVE-2022-28199, a flaw in the NVIDIA Data Plane Development Kit. There are also patches for two medium-severity flaws -- CVE-2022-20863, a vulnerability in the messaging interface of Cisco Webex App, and CVE-2022-2092, a vulnerability in the IPSec VPN Server authentication functionality of several Cisco Small Business routers.

See also:

Advertisement

The most severe vulnerability is the recent discovery by NVIDIA, relating to NVIDIA Data Plane Development Kit (MLNX_DPDK). Cisco says that this security flaw affects various products including Cisco Catalyst 8000V Edge Software, Cisco Catalyst 8000V Edge Software, and Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual (formerly FTDv). More information is available here and here.

The second high-severity flaw is a vulnerability in the binding configuration of Cisco SD-WAN vManage Software containers that could allow an unauthenticated, adjacent attacker who has access to the VPN0 logical network to also access the messaging service ports on an affected system. More information is available here.

A medium severity flaw affecting Cisco Small Business RV110W, RV130, RV130W, and RV215W Routers is detailed here. Cisco has also provided information about a Webex Meeting issue here.

The company also warned about what it describes as a "configuration issue" in the Splash Page feature (or Captive Portal) in Cisco Meraki MR Series devices. An advisory reads:

A configuration option for the Splash Page feature (also known as Captive Portal) in Cisco Meraki MR Series devices may allow an administrator to configure an 802.11 WLAN in which traffic policies are not applied to clients that are connecting to the network.

The insecure configuration is determined when an administrator configures a WLAN with Splash Page access control and Captive Portal strength is set to Allow non-HTTP traffic prior to sign-on.

While this setup is intended to provide wireless clients with connectivity before they interact with the Splash Page, traffic policies are applied only after the sign on is completed. A malicious user could take advantage of this insecure configuration to circumvent network policies such as firewall rules, content filtering, and traffic shaping that is configured to restrict traffic within the impacted WLAN.

Cisco Meraki does not consider this to be a vulnerability in Cisco Meraki MR Software or in the Splash Page feature. It is considered a configuration issue.

You can see the full listing of Cisco security advisories here.

Image credit: Monticello / depositphotos

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

HP Support Assistant DLL hijacking vulnerability could grant attackers privilege escalation

Cisco releases a batch of patches for security vulnerabilities in numerous products including Cisco Small Business routers

The second generation Apple AirPods Pro are named 'AirPods Pro'

Apple Watch 8 can tell if you've been in a bad car crash

Apple's new iPhone 14 will make you want the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max swap the notch for a 'Dynamic Island'

Apple Watch Ultra is a rugged smartwatch with significantly better battery life

Most Commented Stories

Chinese-made deepin 20.7 Linux distro is ready to replace Windows 11 on your PC

28 Comments

Microsoft is planning to release 'Moment' updates to add new features to Windows 11 after 22H2

12 Comments

Valve bans developer from Steam for using game update notes to share transphobic rant

11 Comments

USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

9 Comments

Western Europe dominates broadband speed tables

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.