Apple Watch 8 can tell if you've been in a bad car crash

Today at its 'Far Out' event, Apple took the wraps off the Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged version of its smartwatch. While this looks great, and comes packed with features that will appeal to anyone who spends a lot of time exercising or exploring outdoors, most people will be more interested in the updated standard model.

Series 8 of the smartwatch comes with a lot of new features, including Crash Detection which can tell if you’ve been in a bad car crash and will automatically contact emergency services if it detects you're unresponsive.

For female owners, the new model also includes advanced cycle tracking which uses wrist temperature sensing (one sensor on the back of the watch, and another just under the display) to make it possible to deliver "ovulation estimates" for family planning.

A new low power mode can extend the Watch’s battery life to up to 36 hours, which will be welcomed by users.

Apple Watch Series 8 comes in aluminum and stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. It is compatible with all bands.

There’s also a new, more affordable SE version on offer which features a back case made of a nylon composite material. It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE can be pre-ordered from today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 16.

Apple Watch Series 8 pricing starts at $399 while Apple Watch SE starts at $249.