Microsoft releases emergency fix for Windows 11 login issue caused by problematic update

Microsoft has acknowledged that the recently released KB5016691 update for Windows 11 led to serious issues for some users. The optional update preview introduced new admin features as well as fixing printing and Bluetooth problems, but it also prevented some users from being able to log into Windows 11.

The problem affects Windows 11 version 21H2, and it is serious enough to force Microsoft's hand into releasing an emergency fix. But just as problematic Windows updates have become increasingly common for Windows 11, so the approach taken to fix the issue is one that Microsoft is using more and more often -- and it is one that is seen by some as a proper substitute for a proper fix.

See also:

Advertisement

Microsoft's solution is to simply rollback the problematic update rather than addressing the issue head-on. The Known Issue Rollback (KIR) has become a staple tool in the company's arsenal as it continues to fight back against problems introduced by its own updates.

In a note added to the Known issues and notification section of the Windows release health website, Microsoft writes:

After installing KB5016691 and adding a new Microsoft account user in Windows, you might be unable to sign in for a brief time after the first restart or sign out. The issue only affects the newly added Microsoft account user and only for the first sign in. This issue only affects devices after adding a Microsoft account. It does not affect Active Directory domain users accounts or Azure Active Directory accounts.

The company goes on to share details of how the problem is being resolved:

This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can resolve it by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5016691 220722_051525 Known Issue Rollback -> Windows 11 (original release).

Image credit: mundissima / Shutterstock