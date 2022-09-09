Twitter is gaining a WhatsApp Share icon

No Comments
Twitter logo on wooden background

Twitter is looking to make sharing content easier and wider-reaching by cross-pollinating with other social platforms. The micro-blogging site -- which may or may not end up being bought by Elon Musk -- is adding an option for sharing tweets via WhatsApp.

For now, the new sharing option is limited to certain markets, but it is hard to imagine that it will not spread globally in the near future. The question is, will it be welcomed by users or not?

See also:

Advertisement

In a statement given to TechCrunch, Twitter said: "Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India -- an important market for us. We are replacing the share icon on Tweets with the WhatsApp icon for the majority of people who use Twitter on Android in the country, so sharing their favorite or noteworthy Tweets is easy even beyond Twitter, making the experience more open, accessible, and holistic for them".

News of the new sharing option came courtesy of Twitter India who teased the feature with an image:

The reaction to the announcement has been somewhat mixed, as is visual in the responses to the tweet. While some people are happy to have an additional way to share tweets, other expressed their vehement opposition.

Twitter has not revealed its plans for a wider rollout, so it is difficult to say when the option will make its way to other parts of the world.

Image credit: billiondigital / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Protecting data during digital transformation [Q&A]

Twitter is gaining a WhatsApp Share icon

Microsoft releases emergency fix for Windows 11 login issue caused by problematic update

CORSAIR K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard is shockingly thin

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25197, plus Calculator and Media Player app updates

Lack of visibility is the biggest challenge for cybersecurity teams

SMBs turn to MSPs to improve cybersecurity

Most Commented Stories

Chinese-made deepin 20.7 Linux distro is ready to replace Windows 11 on your PC

29 Comments

Valve bans developer from Steam for using game update notes to share transphobic rant

12 Comments

Microsoft is planning to release 'Moment' updates to add new features to Windows 11 after 22H2

12 Comments

USB4 Version 2.0 offers up to 80Gbps of data transfer speeds

9 Comments

Apple's new iPhone 14 will make you want the iPhone 14 Pro

9 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.