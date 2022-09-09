Twitter is gaining a WhatsApp Share icon

Twitter is looking to make sharing content easier and wider-reaching by cross-pollinating with other social platforms. The micro-blogging site -- which may or may not end up being bought by Elon Musk -- is adding an option for sharing tweets via WhatsApp.

For now, the new sharing option is limited to certain markets, but it is hard to imagine that it will not spread globally in the near future. The question is, will it be welcomed by users or not?

In a statement given to TechCrunch, Twitter said: "Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India -- an important market for us. We are replacing the share icon on Tweets with the WhatsApp icon for the majority of people who use Twitter on Android in the country, so sharing their favorite or noteworthy Tweets is easy even beyond Twitter, making the experience more open, accessible, and holistic for them".

News of the new sharing option came courtesy of Twitter India who teased the feature with an image:

some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/Y23vWUPTs1 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 8, 2022

The reaction to the announcement has been somewhat mixed, as is visual in the responses to the tweet. While some people are happy to have an additional way to share tweets, other expressed their vehement opposition.

Twitter has not revealed its plans for a wider rollout, so it is difficult to say when the option will make its way to other parts of the world.

Image credit: billiondigital / depositphotos