Microsoft releases twin Windows 11 Builds 22621.598 and 22622.598

Today is a huge day for iPhone users as it’s the day when Apple rolls out iOS 16. For Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta channel, it’s also a (fairly) big day.

The software giant today makes twin builds 22621.598 (with new features off by default) and 22622.598 (with new features included) available to test.

Changes and Improvements in Build 22622.598 include:

[Settings]

For the time being, you will no longer be able to uninstall apps with inter-dependencies (e.g., Steam and gaming apps running on Steam) or repair Win32 apps under Settings > Apps > Installed apps. You will still be able to modify and uninstall Win32 apps without inter-dependencies.

Fixes in Build 22622.598 include:

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue leading to a small set of Insiders with "launch folder windows in a separate process" not being able to launch File Explorer in the last two flights due to an explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with the top part of File Explorer (with the address bar) when File Explorer was full screen (F11).

Fixed an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

Fixes for BOTH Build 22621.598 & Build 22622.598

Microsoft fixed an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. Because of this, the original print queue stops working.

Fixed an issue that affects Roaming User Profiles. After you sign in or sign out, some of your settings are not restored.

Known issues are:

[General]

[NEW] Clicking the network icon on the Lock screen does not work and will crash the Lock screen and may require you to reboot to login. After logging in, you can switch between wireless networks as needed.

Image credit: NinaMalyna / Shutterstock