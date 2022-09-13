New tool helps businesses balance innovation and reliability

Many companies are currently undertaking digital transformation projects, but while customers are quick to embrace the benefits of a customer experience reshaped by technology they have little patience when that technology doesn't work as expected.

To allow teams to define, monitor and manage modern app stacks to ensure they meet service level objectives (SLOs), Sumo Logic is launching a Reliability Management tool.

"Sumo Logic Reliability Management removes the manual, spreadsheet approach many still use to define and compute service level indicators (SLIs) and SLOs. Reliability Management has emerged as a key factor in driving business outcomes, essentially serving as the master plan required to manage at the business level versus the signal level," says Erez Barak, VP of product development for observability at Sumo Logic. "Organizations can now find the optimal cadence to balance innovation velocity with service reliability and turn SLO metrics into actionable insights to achieve their performance promises to customers."

Sumo Logic Reliability Management is also the first commercial adoption of slogen. This is built on the OpenSLO standard and uses automation to minimize the effort needed to measure and set SLOs.

"We are not reinventing the standard. We are getting behind the OpenSLO standard and have continued our own investment in developing this standard for the community," adds Barak. "With an open solution for service level management, we're enabling organizations to future-proof their SLOs."

Reliability Management provides real-time reliability and performance metrics to power data-driven decision-making. It also issues proactive alerts on SLOs and error budget consumption.

You can find out more on the Sumo Logic blog.

Image credit: realinemedia/depositphotos.com

