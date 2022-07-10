Kodi 20 'Nexus' hits another major development milestone and is available to download now

Kodi 20 -- codename 'Nexus' -- is the next version of the popular home theater software. Builds for the successor to Kodi 19 'Matrix' were available to download for a while now, but as 'nightly' releases they weren't suitable for most users.

Two months ago, the developers rolled out the first Alpha build which, while stable, wasn't the best choice for people to use on a regular basis. Today, Kodi 20 hits another huge milestone, making it a more viable option.

SEE ALSO: Here's what's new and changed in Kodi 20 'Nexus' Alpha 1

Advertisement

Kodi 20 Alpha 2 has taken longer to arrive than expected because, as the developers explain, "We had a bit of a wild ride more due to behind the scenes update and changes -- however, the good news is that it's given us more time for fixes and additions."

So what's changed in this new release? Team Kodi lists the following highlights:

Platform Specific

Python

Android and Apple systems have had their Python version bumped to 3.9.13 in accordance with the latest release of the CPython 3.9 series. Of note, there have been fixes by the CPython team specifically for issues raised by Kodi community members around some crashes. Thanks to those members raising the upstream issues, and the fantastic CPython team for fixing them. Please note, this does not affect any of our Windows releases, or if you are using Linux.

Filesystems

Fix a regression that caused thumbnails to not appear when accessed from "remote" filesystems (e.g. WebDAV) -- fixed: URIUtils::IsInternetStream() didn't properly handle filesystem....

Closed Captions

Fix an instance of Closed Captions not working. A forum member was able to provide an extremely helpful sample that allowed @enen92 to track down an issue with closed captions not working correctly. Incidentally, this also fixes Closed Captions for some Inputstream.Adaptive streams as confirmed by @CastagnaIT.

Subtitles

Bluray

Fix BluRay resume issues -- Discs: Fix resume of Blurays and BluRay ISOs (state serializer).

Thumbnail Images

Reduce "quality" of thumbnail creation -- FFmpegImage: Reduce quality a tiny bit NOTE: An advanced setting is available for those users who wish to alter the default further. More information can be found on the wiki.

Skinning

Should you wish to try it out, go to the download page here and select your preferred platform (Windows, Linux, Android or Raspberry Pi). Click the 'Prerelease' tab at the top to download the new alpha.