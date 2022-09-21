Get 'Careers For Dummies' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

If you’re slogging through your days in a boring or unrewarding job, it may be time to make a big change. Careers For Dummies is a comprehensive career guide from a top career coach and counselor that will help you jump start your career and your life. Dive in to learn more about career opportunities, with a plethora of job descriptions and the certifications, degrees, and continuing education that can help you build the career you’ve always wanted.

Whether you’re entering the workforce for the first time or a career-oriented person who needs or wants a change, this book has valuable information that can help you achieve your career goals.

Find out how you can build your personal brand to become more attractive to potential employers, how to create a plan to "get from here to there" on your career path, and access videos and checklists that help to drive home all the key points.

Advertisement

If you’re not happy in your day-to-day work now, there’s no better time than the present to work towards change.

Get inspired by learning about a wide variety of careers

Create a path forward for a new or better career that will be rewarding and fun

Determine how to build your personal brand to enhance your career opportunities

Get tips from a top career coach to help you plan and implement a strategy for a more rewarding work life

Careers For Dummies is the complete resource for those looking to enhance their careers or embark on a more rewarding work experience.

Careers For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 5, so act fast.