Get 'Careers For Dummies' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

If you’re slogging through your days in a boring or unrewarding job, it may be time to make a big change. Careers For Dummies is a comprehensive career guide from a top career coach and counselor that will help you jump start your career and your life. Dive in to learn more about career opportunities, with a plethora of job descriptions and the certifications, degrees, and continuing education that can help you build the career you’ve always wanted.

Whether you’re entering the workforce for the first time or a career-oriented person who needs or wants a change, this book has valuable information that can help you achieve your career goals.

Find out how you can build your personal brand to become more attractive to potential employers, how to create a plan to "get from here to there" on your career path, and access videos and checklists that help to drive home all the key points.

Advertisement

If you’re not happy in your day-to-day work now, there’s no better time than the present to work towards change.

  • Get inspired by learning about a wide variety of careers
  • Create a path forward for a new or better career that will be rewarding and fun
  • Determine how to build your personal brand to enhance your career opportunities
  • Get tips from a top career coach to help you plan and implement a strategy for a more rewarding work life

Careers For Dummies is the complete resource for those looking to enhance their careers or embark on a more rewarding work experience.

Careers For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 5, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Careers For Dummies' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Windows 11 could save you millions*

Firms act to beef up software supply chain security

Why anomalies in network traffic are key to cybersecurity [Q&A]

Microsoft may have released Windows 11 2022 Update, but the best updates are coming in October

New solution enhances facial recognition technology

Microsoft releases KB5017383 update for Windows 11 with huge widget changes and fixes for lots of issues

Most Commented Stories

The future is electric: Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

32 Comments

Microsoft issues patch for serious security vulnerability affecting everything from Windows 7 to Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Teams for Windows, macOS and Linux insecurely stores authentication tokens in unprotected cleartext -- and a fix is NOT in the pipeline

5 Comments

IOGEAR GCS72CC is a brilliant 2-Port 4K USB-C KVM Switch with DisplayPort

5 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 2022 Update -- here's what new and how to get it

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.