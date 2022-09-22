NETGEAR Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000) is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 adapter

No Comments

Wi-Fi 6E is the latest and greatest wireless networking standard. It is most notable for using the 6GHz band, making it superior to "regular" Wi-Fi 6. To take advantage of this new standard, you will obviously need a Wi-Fi 6E router. However, that is just part of the equation. If you do not have devices with Wi-Fi 6E as well, it is kind of pointless.

Thankfully, many new computers are coming with Wi-Fi 6E, but what if you are not ready for a new PC? Well, in that case, you can crack open your desktop or laptop and install a card -- if you have an available slot, that is. Of course, not everyone is comfortable opening up their computer -- it can be a scary affair.

Well, folks, a new product from NETGEAR will allow you to upgrade your PC without opening it up. Called "Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000)," the company claims it is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 adapter. As long as you have an available USB-A port, you can plug it in and have the newest wireless networking standard!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E tri-band mesh system has Multi-Gig Ethernet

"The Nighthawk A8000 auto-senses the right WiFi band – 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or the 6GHz band– delivering speeds of up to 1.2Gbps so users can enjoy blazing-fast WiFi wherever they are. Just connect the adapter to a computer’s USB 3.0 port and enjoy efficient data transfer, lag-free gaming and fast HD streaming at home or on the go," says NETGEAR.

ALSO READ: TP-Link Archer AXE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router is shockingly affordable

The company adds, "NETGEAR’s proprietary, high-efficiency antenna design, which also flips open for greater reception, ensures omni directional coverage and low loss for all three WiFi bands. The compact cradle makes the adapter easy to mount in and around the computer to find the strongest signal possible."

While the Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000) Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 adapter is not yet available today, it will hit stores vey soon -- October 4 to be precise. You can pre-order it now from NETGEAR directly for just $89.99.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

NETGEAR Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000) is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 adapter

Satechi launches USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 2.5G Ethernet for Windows and Mac

The real identity crisis: Why businesses must act on machine identities

Wolfi Linux is designed to safeguard the software supply chain

What impact will EdTech have in the 2022-2023 school year?

Untrained workers don't know who to turn to when faced with cybersecurity threats

Microsoft and Canonical bring systemd support to Windows Subsystem for Linux

Most Commented Stories

The future is electric: Why electric cars will take over sooner than you think

33 Comments

Microsoft issues patch for serious security vulnerability affecting everything from Windows 7 to Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Teams for Windows, macOS and Linux insecurely stores authentication tokens in unprotected cleartext -- and a fix is NOT in the pipeline

5 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 2022 Update -- here's what new and how to get it

5 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5017383 update for Windows 11 with huge widget changes and fixes for lots of issues

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.