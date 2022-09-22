NETGEAR Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000) is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 adapter

Wi-Fi 6E is the latest and greatest wireless networking standard. It is most notable for using the 6GHz band, making it superior to "regular" Wi-Fi 6. To take advantage of this new standard, you will obviously need a Wi-Fi 6E router. However, that is just part of the equation. If you do not have devices with Wi-Fi 6E as well, it is kind of pointless.

Thankfully, many new computers are coming with Wi-Fi 6E, but what if you are not ready for a new PC? Well, in that case, you can crack open your desktop or laptop and install a card -- if you have an available slot, that is. Of course, not everyone is comfortable opening up their computer -- it can be a scary affair.

Well, folks, a new product from NETGEAR will allow you to upgrade your PC without opening it up. Called "Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000)," the company claims it is the world's first Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 adapter. As long as you have an available USB-A port, you can plug it in and have the newest wireless networking standard!

"The Nighthawk A8000 auto-senses the right WiFi band – 2.4GHz, 5GHz, or the 6GHz band– delivering speeds of up to 1.2Gbps so users can enjoy blazing-fast WiFi wherever they are. Just connect the adapter to a computer’s USB 3.0 port and enjoy efficient data transfer, lag-free gaming and fast HD streaming at home or on the go," says NETGEAR.

