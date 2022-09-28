Lenovo ThinkReality VRX is an all-in-one VR headset for the Enterprise Metaverse

Lenovo today took the wraps off its new all-in-one virtual reality headset which it says has been engineered to be a "high-quality, versatile and secure on-ramp to the Enterprise Metaverse".

The new ThinkReality VRX headset is powered by a Snapdragon XR platform and features a slim form factor, pancake optics, and full color, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for mixed reality applications. It also offers a full suite of end-to-end services for businesses.

Four front mounted cameras provide six- or three-degrees-of-freedom content and the headset can be used as a standalone device or tethered to a PC or workstation. Support for cloud-based rendering solutions, such as NVIDIA CloudXR, mean it can deliver graphics-intensive XR experiences that require high-end, GPU-based performance.

It comes with a suite of end-to-end services which run from consulting and content creation through cloud deployment and customer support.

Lenovo is also collaborating with leading enterprise software vendors to offer a Lenovo presence in the Metaverse which the company will use to showcase products and solutions and meet and collaborate with partners and customers.

"Our customers are looking for reliable, flexible and scalable gateways into the growing Enterprise Metaverse. They need business-class solutions for the new realities of working in hybrid scenarios and virtual environments" said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. "We engineered the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaborating in immersive 3D."

ThinkReality VRX will be available for early access to select partners by the end of 2022, with general availability expected by early 2023. Pricing has yet to be announced.

You can find out more about ThinkReality VRX here.

