New exposure management platform helps businesses manage cyber risks

The average enterprise uses more than 130 cybersecurity point solutions, creating siloed data that is hard for security teams to apply in meaningful ways.

To address this problem, Tenable is launching a new exposure management platform, aimed at giving customers a unified view into their organization's assets and vulnerabilities across the whole attack surface.

Called Tenable One, it brings the entire attack surface -- on-premises and cloud-based -- into a single view. It aggregates vulnerability data across IT infrastructure, web apps, public cloud and identity systems.

Advertisement

Drawing on the industry's largest vulnerability management data set from Nessus it helps in understanding relationships between assets, exposures, privileges and threats across attack paths. It offers three key capabilities:

Lumin Exposure View -- provides clear and concise insights into an organization’s cyber exposure, giving security teams the ability to surface and accurately answer critical questions about security posture.

Attack Path Analysis (APA) -- enables security teams to view attack paths from externally identified points through to critical internal assets to focus mitigation on areas of highest risk.

Asset Inventory -- provides users with a centralized view of all assets, including IT, cloud, Active Directory and Web applications, with the ability to create specific asset tags from a variety of sources and use cases.

"Bad actors don't take a siloed approach to exploiting organizations' attack surfaces, so why are cybersecurity teams operating in vacuums?" says Glen Pendley, chief technology officer at Tenable. "A platform approach to exposure management is the real game changer, surpassing the ineffective and expensive point solution approach that the industry has taken for decades. Tenable One delivers holistic insight into exposures that can serve as a true north for security teams."

The Tenable One platform is available from today in both Standard and Enterprise forms. You can find out more on the company's site.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock

