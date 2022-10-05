Online sellers remain optimistic despite looming recession

A new study shows that online sellers remain optimistic about the current eCommerce market despite consumers cost of living concerns and an impending recession.

The research, from eCommerce helpdesk specialist eDesk and based on a survey of over 200 online sellers in the US, shows that 53 percent of sellers expect to see an increase in online shopping over the next six months.

However, 54 percent plan to raise prices over the same time period in response to the cost of living crisis, and 56 percent of online sellers' delivery times have been affected by supply chain delays over the past six months.

Advertisement

Among the most common complaints respondents say they are getting from their customers are those relating to shipping (37 percent) and delivery (28 percent). The economic situation shows its face here too, 36 percent of complaints retailers have received from online customers focused on the cost of items, up from 24 percent just six months ago.

"Delivering exceptional customer service is essential to driving growth, however too often it can seem that customer service online is completely disjointed. As sellers think of the future and adding more sales channels to increase their customer base, they must ensure that they have all their customer information in one place and easily accessible." says Ray Nolan, founder of eDesk, "eDesk Customer View provides brands with a streamlined and easily accessible view of all customer interactions and their previous purchase information in one place making life easier for agents and creating a much better customer experience."

The report coincides with the launch of eDesk Customer View which will bring all customer details, support and history together, allowing sellers to have a deeper understanding of their customer base. You can find out more on the eDesk site.

Photo Credit: Nonnakrit/Shutterstock