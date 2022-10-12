CORSAIR EX100U USB-C SSD is fast and tiny

Solid state drives make great internal boot drives for computers, but they are wonderful options for external storage too. Not only are they smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they use less power and are much quicker as well. Quite frankly, if you are someone that needs to transport data on a portable drive, you'd be crazy to still use a HDD with moving parts.

Today, CORSAIR launches its latest portable solid state drive. Called "EX100U," the tiny SSD offers very fast performance thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 interface. It can achieve read speeds up to 1,600MB/s and write speeds up to 1,500MB/s. Corsair lists Windows and Mac compatibility, but it should work perfectly fine with Linux-based operating systems too, including Ubuntu, Chrome OS, and Android. Yes, it should be compatible with iPadOS as well.

"The EX100U utilizes a USB Type-C Gen2 x2 connection for high bandwidth up to 20Gbps. With up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds, you can move stunning 4K videos in seconds, do intensive video and photo editing, or play the latest large install-file games. Thanks to an impressively slim profile and a footprint smaller than a credit card, the EX100U can easily be brought to any PC, Mac, or console that you wish," says CORSAIR.

The company adds, "Included in the box are both USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables, ensuring wide compatibility with nearly any modern device, with simple plug-and-play setup so you can get working immediately. A convenient protective cap for the SSD’s USB Type-C connector keeps it safe from harm while on the go, and a three-year limited warranty offers even more peace of mind that your data is saved securely."

The diminutive EX100U will be available here very soon. CORSAIR is offering the solid state drive in three capacities -- 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The SSD is priced at $102.99, $184.99, and $464.99 respectively.

