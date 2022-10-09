Silicon Power Boost Charger QM25 offers both USB-A and USB-C charging

If you are anything like me, you have several devices that use various chargers and cables. For instance, I recently went on a cruise with an iPhone and a Kindle. For the iPhone, I have a USB-C to lightning cable. For the Kindle, I have USB-A to micro USB cable. When packing for my trip, I had to pack both a USB-A and USB-C adapter so I could charge both devices. Isn't there a better way?

Yes, actually. Had I planned better, I could have purchased a single wall adapter that offered both USB-C and USB-A ports for simultaneous charging. This would have allowed me to pack less and use fewer outlets in my room. While there are plenty of these wall adapters on the market, a diminutive new model from Silicon Power, called "Boost Charger QM25," looks quite nice.

"Get up to 30W of charging power for less -- the QM25 is 20 percent smaller and 35 percent lighter than the standard 30W Apple charger! Its compact form factor also ensures an outlet fit that won't interfere with space for other chargers and makes it the ideal choice for tossing in your bag and taking with you for all device replenishment needs," says Silicon Power.

The company adds, "The QM25 delivers a fast charge via the USB Type-A and Type-C ports to refuel mobile phones, tablets, some laptops, and more. Spend less time tethered to a wall by charging up to 2.5 times faster with Power Delivery (PD) via Type-C and QC3.0 via USB Type-A -- charge most mobile phones from 0 percent up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

● Total Power Output: 30W

● Input: AC100-240V, 50/60Hz Max 0.75A

● Output: USB (USB Type-A): 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A ; Type-C: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓3A, 12V⎓2.5A, 15V⎓2A, 20V⎓1.5A ; USB + Type-C: 5V⎓3.0A (max.)

● Dimensions: US: 48.0mm x 44.8mm x 31.5mm

● Weight: 65g

● Material: PC (UL94V0 Grade)

● Color: White

● Available Interface (Output): USB Type-A (x1), Type-C (x1)

● Available Interface (Input): US or EU Plug

● Operating Temperature: 0°C - 40°C

● Protection: Over-Voltage Protection, Over-Current Protection, Short-Circuit Protection, Surge Protection, Flame-Retardant (UL94V0 Grade)

● Certification: ETL, BSMI, CE, FCC, RoHS, WEEE, ERP VI, PSE

● Warranty: 1 year

While the Power Boost Charger QM25 is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Silicon Power's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in two versions -- USA and European.

