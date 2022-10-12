Starting next month, we'll see independently audited viewing figures for Netflix shows

No Comments
Netflix logo and remote control

Streaming video giant Netflix has signed up as a member of Barb (Broadcasters' Audience Research Board) in the UK. This means that starting in November we will have access to independently audited viewing figures for Netflix shows.

The numbers will make for interesting reading as, until now, this is data that Netflix has been very secretive about. But with an ad-supported tier due to be launched, advertisers will require details about the number of people they can expect to reach with their advertisements.

See also:

Advertisement

The first set of viewing figures are due to be published on November 2, but it is not clear quite how far off Netflix is from launching its ad-supported membership option. The company has never before allowed an external, independent agency to access its viewing data, and the industry will be watching closely to see what is revealed.

Co-chief executive of Netflix, Reed Hastings said:

Back in 2019, at the RTS conference in Cambridge, I welcomed the idea of Netflix audiences being measured independently. We've kept in touch with Barb since then and are pleased to make a commitment to its trusted measurement of how people watch television in the UK.

The numbers released by Barb next month will be far more detailed and informative than anything that has come from Netflix previously. In the past, the company has only ever given broad details about the number of people who have watched particularly successful shows, but it has never made clear how it defines a viewer -- is it someone who watches a show in its entirety, someone who watches at least half a show, or is even the briefest of views counted? Barb's figures will be independently audited, and will allow for direct comparison with traditional broadcast channels.

Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

SOC stresses mean 71 percent of security professionals consider quitting

Starting next month, we'll see independently audited viewing figures for Netflix shows

Microsoft implements yet another upgrade block on Windows 11 22H2 due to Windows Hello problems

Microsoft releases KB5018427 update to address security issues with Windows 11 2022 Update

Acer Chromebook 516 GE proves PC gamers no longer need Microsoft Windows 11

Internet Archive's new COVID-19 Web Archive lets you explore the pandemic from different perspectives

Remote workforces at SMBs are being left unprotected

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms worrying slow file copying problem in Windows 11 2022 Update

28 Comments

Considerably more businesses running Windows 7 than Windows 11

11 Comments

Google Pixel Watch is finally here, but the smartwatch is very underwhelming

8 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows HDR Calibration app to help configure your monitor in Windows 11

7 Comments

Microsoft pushes new features to some Windows 11 2022 Update users, including Explorer tabs

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.