Microsoft implements yet another upgrade block on Windows 11 22H2 due to Windows Hello problems

Man using Windows 11 laptop

Microsoft is warning people who use Windows Hello not to upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Update because the sign-in system may end up not working.

The company has also put a safeguard block in place meaning that people who may be affected by the issue will not be offered the Windows 11 22H2 upgrade. There is also a warning not to try to bypass the block with a manual upgrade due to the problems this may cause.

In a posting on the Windows release health site, Microsoft says: "To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices using Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security from being offered or installing Windows 11, version 22H2. If your organization is using Update Compliance, the safeguard ID is 40667045".

Explaining issue, the company says:

Signing in using Windows Hello might not work as expected after upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2 on devices using Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Windows Hello using face, fingerprint or PIN might be affected. This issue might be encountered on devices which already have Windows Hello when upgrading but should not happen on devices which enable Windows Hello after upgrading or installing Windows 11, version 22H2.

For anyone who has already upgraded to Windows 11 2022 Update and finds themselves unable to use Windows Hello, Microsoft says that it is still possible to sign in using a password.

The company also points out that the issue was resolved in the KB5017389 update (and, presumably, the KB5018427 update which includes the same changes and more). Microsoft says that the safeguard hold is estimated to be removed in mid-October 2022.

Image credit: ioiak2 / depositphotos

