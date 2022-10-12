Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is faster, but that's about it

Earlier today, Microsoft unveiled the latest model in its Surface Pro range, the Surface Pro 9.

The company also debuted a new model of its Surface Laptop. The upgraded device comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor and Thunderbolt 4 and is now verified as an Intel Evo device, which Microsoft says means it’s over 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor. There's no AMD option this time around, unfortunately.

Surface Laptop 5’s 3:2 PixelSense display is available in 13.5in or 15in options with Dolby Vision IQ. The speakers offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing.

Microsoft says you can expect up to 17 hours of battery life, and there's a new sage green color option to choose from, which we quite like.

It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Pricing for the Surface Laptop 5 13.5in starts at $999.99, while the larger 15in model is priced from $1299.99.

You pre-order it from today and it will be available from October 25.