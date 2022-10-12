Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is faster, but that's about it

No Comments

Earlier today, Microsoft unveiled the latest model in its Surface Pro range, the Surface Pro 9.

The company also debuted a new model of its Surface Laptop. The upgraded device comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processor and Thunderbolt 4 and is now verified as an Intel Evo device, which Microsoft says means it’s over 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor. There's no AMD option this time around, unfortunately.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Microsoft's new Surface Pro 9 lets you choose between an Intel or Arm 5G processor

Surface Laptop 5’s 3:2 PixelSense display is available in 13.5in or 15in options with Dolby Vision IQ. The speakers offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing.

Microsoft says you can expect up to 17 hours of battery life, and there's a new sage green color option to choose from, which we quite like.

It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Pricing for the Surface Laptop 5 13.5in starts at $999.99, while the larger 15in model is priced from $1299.99.

You pre-order it from today and it will be available from October 25.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is faster, but that's about it

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 9 lets you choose between an Intel or Arm 5G processor

The forensic analysis of a ransomware attack [Q&A]

Passkey support comes to Chrome and Android

SOC stresses mean 71 percent of security professionals consider quitting

Starting next month, we'll see independently audited viewing figures for Netflix shows

Microsoft implements yet another upgrade block on Windows 11 22H2 due to Windows Hello problems

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms worrying slow file copying problem in Windows 11 2022 Update

28 Comments

Considerably more businesses running Windows 7 than Windows 11

11 Comments

Google Pixel Watch is finally here, but the smartwatch is very underwhelming

8 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows HDR Calibration app to help configure your monitor in Windows 11

7 Comments

Acer Chromebook 516 GE proves PC gamers no longer need Microsoft Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.