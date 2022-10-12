Microsoft's new Surface Pro 9 lets you choose between an Intel or Arm 5G processor

It’s been ten years since Microsoft debuted the original Surface Pro and while that launch was far from a huge success, the tech giant has continued to stick with the line, producing ever better devices.

Today sees the launch of the Surface Pro 9 and buyers of the updated 2-1 device have a choice of processors -- 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or the Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity.

Explaining the difference between the two processor options, Microsoft says:

The latest 12th Gen Intel Cor processor offers incredible power and performance. Verified as an Intel Evo device, it’s ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, all-day battery life and intense workloads -- with up to 50 percent more performance than Surface Pro 8. Thunderbolt 4 enables rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or supporting an eGPU set-up. The Microsoft SQ 3 processor provides fast 5G connectivity, and ultra-long battery life – up to 19 hours. Additionally, it unlocks new AI features made possible through an entirely new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that transforms how you connect with the people in your life. Capable of more than 15 trillion calculations per second, the NPU in Surface Pro 9 drives new experiences with Windows Studio effects.

Beyond that, the Surface Pro 9 sports a 13in PixelSense Flow Display, and an upgraded 1080p camera with a new 4-degree tilt. It comes with a high-grade aluminum casing in a choice of new anodized colors -- Sapphire and Forest. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

In addition, there's a new Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition with an engraved design from Liberty London.

The full specs are as follows:

Processor Surface Pro 9: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo platform



Surface Pro 9 with 5G: Microsoft SQ 3 processor Neural Processing Unit (NPU) Graphics Surface Pro 9: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Surface Pro 9 with 5G: Microsoft SQ 3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 Memory and Storage Surface Pro 9: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR5 RAM)

Surface Pro 9 with 5G: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Removable drive (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Removable drive (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Display Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Screen: 13" PixelSense Flow Display Resolution: 2880 X 1920 (267 PPI) Color profile: sRGB and Vivid Refresh rate up to 120Hz (Dynamic refresh rate supported) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1200:1 Adaptive Color Auto Color Management supported Touch: 10-point multi-touch Dolby Vision IQ support Gorilla Glass 5



Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Screen: 13" PixelSense Flow Display Resolution: 2880 X 1920 (267 PPI) Color profile: sRGB and Vivid Dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz Aspect ratio: 3:2 Contrast ratio: 1200:1 Adaptive Color Touch: 10-point multi-touch Gorilla Glass 5 Battery Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Up to 15.5 hours of typical device usage

Surface Pro 9 (SQ3/5G): Up to 19 hours of typical device usage Size and Weight Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Length: 11.3" (287 mm) Width: 8.2" (209 mm) Height: 0.37" (9.3 mm) Weight: 1.94 lb (879 g)



Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Length: 11.3" (287 mm) Width: 8.2" (209 mm) Height: 0.37" (9.3 mm) Weight: 1.95 lb (883 g) (mmWave) Security Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Firmware TPM 2.0 is a security processor that is designed to give you peace of mind. Windows Hello face sign-in

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Enhanced security with Microsoft Pluton Windows Hello face sign-in Video/Cameras Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video 10.0 MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video Audio 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Mics Dual far field studio microphones Connections Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 4 1 x Surface Connect port 1 x Surface Type Cover port

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): 2 x USB-C 3.2 1 x Surface Connect port Surface Keyboard port 1 x nano SIM Network and connectivity Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology Location: GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou Support NanoSIM and eSIM support Supports 5G 5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 DL 64 QAM up to 4.2 Gbps 4xDL CA (400MHz), 2x2 MIMO 5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 UL 64 QAM, 2xUL CA (200MHz), 2x2 MIMO 5G-NR NSA (mmWave) Bands: n257, n260, n261 Gigabit LTE - A Pro Release 15 with 4x4 MIMO and LAA LTE DL Cat 20, 256 QAM up to 2Gbps, 5xDL CA LTE UL Cat 13, 64 QAM Contiguous 2X ULCA LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 WCDMA: 1,2,5,8 Pen and accessories compatibility Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Designed for Surface Slim Pen 2 Integrated storage and wireless charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Supports tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen 2 Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Designed for Surface Slim Pen 2 Integrated storage and wireless charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Supports tactile signals with Surface Slim Pen 2 Supports Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP)

Accessories Support: Surface Pro Keyboard Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Surface Pro X Keyboard Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard Software Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Windows 11 Home Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial Preloaded Xbox app Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Windows 11 Home on ARM Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 30-day trial (accessible through Xbox.com/Play) Accessibility Compatible with Surface Adaptive Kit Compatible with Surface Adaptive Accessories Include Windows Accessibility Feature -- Learn More

Accessibility Features | Microsoft Accessibility Discover more Microsoft Accessible Devices & Products --

Accessible Devices & Products for PC & Gaming | Assistive Tech Accessories - Microsoft Store Sustainability Sustainable Products & Solutions | Microsoft CSR Exterior Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Casing: Aluminum Colors: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite Physical Buttons: volume, power

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Casing: Aluminum Colors: Platinum Physical Buttons: Volume, Power Sensors Accelerometer Gyroscope Magnetometer Ambient Color sensor What’s in the box Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi) Power Supply Quick Start Guide Safety and warranty documents

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G) Power Supply Quick Start Guide Safety and warranty documents SIM Card access tool Warranty14 1-year limited hardware warranty Battery capacities Surface Pro 9 (Intel/Wifi): Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 47.7 Wh Battery Capacity Min (WH) 46.5 Wh

Surface Pro 9 (SQ 3/5G): Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 47.7 Wh Battery Capacity Min (WH) 46.5Wh

Pricing for the new Surface Pro 9 starts from $999 for the base model, with availability beginning October 25. You can pre-order it from today.