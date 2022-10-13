Microsoft launches new security update notification RSS feed

RSS feeds may not be as popular as they used to be, but for some things they are one of the most efficient and useful means of keeping updated.

Microsoft is aware of this and, having listened to feedback from customers, has launched a new RSS feed to make it easier to keep updated about the latest security notifications from the company. Specifically, there is now an RSS feed for the Security Update Guide (SUG).

See also:

Advertisement

The Microsoft Security Response Center made the announcement, saying that one of its aims is to ensure that customers have timely and easily accessible notifications. With this in mind, there is a new email notification system -- which you can sign up for here -- in addition to a new RSS feed.

Revealing the new security notification option, the MSRC says:

With regards to the RSS feed, we have received feedback from some of our customers that an RSS feed on the Security Update Guide (SUG) would be greatly appreciated. A few customers have even asked for it to be the default form of communication. We heard your feedback, and you can now obtain SUG updates by pasting the URL of the RSS feed in any RSS reader. The XML file can be accessed by clicking on the RSS Feed icon next to the SUG title.

The feed can be accessed in any RSS reader; the address you need is: https://api.msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/rss

Image credit: liorpt / depositphotos