Senior Program Manager at Microsoft reveals a great volume adjustment secret for Windows 11

While there has been some disappointment about the release of Windows 11 2022 Update because of certain features not being ready, there are some secret changes in the update that are just being revealed.

A great case in point is a new way to adjust the volume in Windows 11 22H2. The tip was shared on Twitter by Senior Program Manager at Microsoft, Jen Gentleman. Intrigued? Read on!

There are numerous ways to adjust volume levels in Windows 11 -- using keyboard shortcuts, using media keyboard control, using the volume slider to name but three -- but Microsoft quietly added a new feature in Windows 11 2022 Update.

Introduced almost dismissively as a "little thing in Win 11 22H2", Gentleman reveals the latest volume changing option:

Little thing in Win 11 22H2 - you can now change the volume by scrolling a mouse wheel on the volume icon pic.twitter.com/coeZAU32OC — Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) October 12, 2022

Give it a try for yourself. If you've installed Windows 11 2022 Update, move the mouse cursor to the taskbar volume icon, and roll your scroll wheel back and forth. It may not be ground-breaking or life-changing, but it's pretty handy, nonetheless.