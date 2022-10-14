Netflix finally announces its cheaper subscription -- Basic with Ads

No Comments
Netflix Basic with Ads

It has been a very, very long time coming, but a cheaper Netflix subscription tier, complete with ads, arrives next month.

The new ad-supported plan is called Basic with Ads, and will cost $6.99 per month when it launches in the US on November 3. Netflix says that the cheaper tier will be available in 11 other countries, and shares details of the limitations subscribers will have to put up with, including the fact that some shows and movies simply will not be available if you're not paying for a more expensive ad-free Basic, Standard or Premium plan.

See also:

Advertisement

In addition to the US, Netflix Basic with Ads will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK. While the company is eager to focus attention on the similarities between Basic with Ads and the more expensive subscription options, most people will be interested in what's different and what the limitations are.

The price of a cheaper subscription is not just ads. Video quality is limited to a maximum of 720p, there is no option to download video, and a "limited number of movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions".

But subscribers -- or would-be subscribers will also have questions about the ads themselves. Netflix says that there will be an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour. The company also says that "at launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films".

Having just signed up with Barb in the UK for recording viewing figures, Netflix shares the following information for advertisers:

  • Advertiser Controls: To help advertisers reach the right audience -- and ensure our ads are more relevant for consumers -- we'll offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence). 
  • Verification Tools: We have partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify the viewability and traffic validity of our ads starting in Q1 2023. 
  • Audience Measurement: To enable advertisers to understand how Netflix can reach their target audience, Nielsen will use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the U.S. This will become available sometime in 2023 and eventually be reported through Nielsen ONE Ads.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Netflix finally announces its cheaper subscription -- Basic with Ads

The little big bang theory

The roadmap to successful mergers and acquisitions: What you need to know about AD consolidation

Turbulence ahead -- why businesses are still falling short when it comes to data

New ransomware groups emerge but overall activity slows

Microsoft launches new security update notification RSS feed

Senior Program Manager at Microsoft reveals a great volume adjustment secret for Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms worrying slow file copying problem in Windows 11 2022 Update

28 Comments

Considerably more businesses running Windows 7 than Windows 11

15 Comments

Acer Chromebook 516 GE proves PC gamers no longer need Microsoft Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft says that gamers can boost performance by lowering Windows 11 security settings

5 Comments

Twitter wants you to stop screengrabbing tweets and share them instead

4 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.