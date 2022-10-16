Some searches relating to emoji are breaking Google

Emoji -- you either love 'em or you hate 'em, and at the moment it seems that Google dislikes them quite a lot.

Confused internet users are reporting that performing certain searches about emoji is causing Google to time out and display a server error. The bizarre problem is yet to be explained, but there are theories about what is happening.

See also:

Advertisement

If you perform various emoji-related searches -- such as how many emojis on iOS or how many emojis on Apple -- rather than been presented with a list of results, you will (at time of writing, at least) be greeted by a message informing you that there has been a server error.

The message reads:

Server Error We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.

You can see the error the screenshot below:

As shared by Bleeping Computer, a user on Hacker news has compiled a list of search terms relating to emoji complete with information about whether the search works or crashes.

At the moment, the cause of the issue is no known for sure, but there are suspicions that it is somehow related to the Emojipedia site (emojipedia.org / emojipedia.org).

Image credit: nextnewmedia / depositphotos