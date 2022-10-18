Apple unveils redesigned iPad and next generation iPad Pro with M2 Chip

A month ago, Apple took the wraps off its new range of iPhones. I was impressed enough to shell out on an iPhone 14 Pro, although it seems like it might not be quite as durable as advertised.

Today, with little fanfare, Apple announces new versions of both the iPad and the iPad Pro.

The new iPad has been completely redesigned and comes in four vibrant colors -- blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The tablet has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front shooter and updated 12MP back camera. There’s a USB-C port, and Wi-Fi 6 support, plus an optional all-new Magic Keyboard Folio.

"We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility -- and is simply more fun."

The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores from Wednesday, October 26. Pricing for Wi-Fi models starts at $449, while Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $599.

The next generation iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M2 Chip. The 8-core CPU is reported to be up to 15 percent faster than M1, with the 10-core GPU delivering up to 35 percent faster graphics performance. The new device also offers a "next-level" Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, and Wi-Fi 6E.

"The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There’s nothing else like it."

The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores from Wednesday, October 26.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are available in silver and space gray trims with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,299 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.