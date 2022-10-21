Google warns YouTube Premium Family subscribers of massive price rise

Google has started the process of informing YouTube Premium subscribers about an impending price rise for its Family plan. The hike is a significant one, with subscribers in the US looking at a $5 jump from $17.99 per month to $22.99.

The new pricing takes immediate effect for new subscribers, but existing users have at least 30 days from the date of receiving the email from Google. For those who signed up for YouTube Red when it existed, there is a brief stay of execution.

See also:

Advertisement

The price increase equates to a jump of more than 25 percent for users in the US, but it is different in other parts of the world. In the UK, for instance, the increase is just over 11 percent (£17.99 to £19.99), while in Turkey it is an astonishing 76 percent (16.99 TRY to 29.99 TRY).

The email sent out to subscribers reads:

We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month. This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.

Those grandfathered into lower pricing by virtue of being old YouTube Red subscribers will not have to pay the higher price until April next year.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos