Get 'Hybrid Workplace Hacks' (worth $12.79) for free

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many employees to vacate the office and work from their homes and find new ways of working. Now, employees are demanding more workplace flexibility, something between the daily office grind and working alone at home. Hybrid workplaces allow for the best of both worlds to create a unified culture between on-site and off-site employees. So in order to retain valued staff, it’s up to business leaders to get hybrid right.

In Hybrid Workplace Hacks, Scott Stein, leadership expert and best-selling author of Leadership Hacks, reveals proven hacks to make your hybrid workplace a resounding success, no matter where your employees are.

Through in-depth case studies and relevant tips and tricks, you’ll learn:

  • The hybrid trends and how to navigate them
  • Which hybrid model is right for your business
  • How home and office layouts help or hinder hybrid success
  • The tools you’ll need to keep employees engaged
  • How to foster an effective hybrid culture.

Hybrid is the new way of working and it’s here to stay. In Hybrid Workplace Hacks, you’ll learn the best techniques for working and leading more flexibly and discover how to make hybrid work for your team for winning results.

Hybrid Workplace Hacks, from Wiley, usually retails for $12.79, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 8, so act fast.

