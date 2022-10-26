Plugable UD-ULTCDL 13-in-1 USB-C triple monitor docking station gets refreshed and discounted for 2022 holiday shopping

No Comments

Does the perfect docking station exist? Maybe for some consumers, but ultimately, no it does not. The reality is, consumers have differing needs and wants, so no one dock can truly please everyone. With that said, a new docking station from Plugable should prove to be a great option for most consumers.

Called "UD-ULTCDL," it technically is an update to an existing Plugable dock that carries the same name, but really, it is significantly different, meaning it should be considered an entirely new product. This new version features three HDMI ports as opposed to outdated DVI and VGA options. Not to mention, it now offers 100W charging (96W certified).

"The original UD-ULTCDL launched six years ago with a variety of display options, including a DVI port with a VGA adapter, but as technology evolves HDMI continues to remain the most commonly used video port. This new version of the docking station features three HDMI ports (1x HDMI 1.4 - Alt Mode, 2x HDMI 1.3 - DisplayLink) that support [email protected]," says Plugable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Monoprice launches Monolith MTM 100 Watt Bluetooth aptX HD powered speakers

The company adds, "In addition to 100W charging to the host laptop, this docking station also features a front-facing USB-C port for 5Gbps data transfer and 20W charging to accommodate charging phones or other accessories. In addition to the front-facing USB-C port, the 13-in-1 docking station also includes 4 USB 3.0 ports, an SD Card Reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and separate audio in and audio out ports."

The 2022 version of the Plugable UD-ULTCDL can be purchased here now. While the $249 price is a bit high, it is certainly justified given the features and specifications. For a limited time, however, Plugable is offering a clickable $20 coupon, so be sure to select it begore adding the dock to your cart. With Christmas fast approaching, this will make an excellent gift for the laptop user in your life.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Plugable UD-ULTCDL 13-in-1 USB-C triple monitor docking station gets refreshed and discounted for 2022 holiday shopping

Accessible hiring practices: How businesses can cultivate a more diverse workforce

Popular vulnerability scanners are only 73 percent accurate

Get 'Hybrid Workplace Hacks' (worth $12.79) for free

Phishing attacks increase 61 percent over last year

Application security best practices and trends [Q&A]

Windows 11 bug breaks safe removal of USB devices

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

15 Comments

Microsoft PC Manager is a new Windows optimization app currently available in beta

15 Comments

Google Chrome will no longer be supported on these Microsoft Windows versions

13 Comments

How to disable File Explorer tabs in Windows 11

9 Comments

You need much longer to test the new Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) -- this secret trick will let you massively extend the rollback time

7 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.