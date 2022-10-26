Plugable UD-ULTCDL 13-in-1 USB-C triple monitor docking station gets refreshed and discounted for 2022 holiday shopping

Does the perfect docking station exist? Maybe for some consumers, but ultimately, no it does not. The reality is, consumers have differing needs and wants, so no one dock can truly please everyone. With that said, a new docking station from Plugable should prove to be a great option for most consumers.

Called "UD-ULTCDL," it technically is an update to an existing Plugable dock that carries the same name, but really, it is significantly different, meaning it should be considered an entirely new product. This new version features three HDMI ports as opposed to outdated DVI and VGA options. Not to mention, it now offers 100W charging (96W certified).

"The original UD-ULTCDL launched six years ago with a variety of display options, including a DVI port with a VGA adapter, but as technology evolves HDMI continues to remain the most commonly used video port. This new version of the docking station features three HDMI ports (1x HDMI 1.4 - Alt Mode, 2x HDMI 1.3 - DisplayLink) that support [email protected]," says Plugable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Monoprice launches Monolith MTM 100 Watt Bluetooth aptX HD powered speakers

The company adds, "In addition to 100W charging to the host laptop, this docking station also features a front-facing USB-C port for 5Gbps data transfer and 20W charging to accommodate charging phones or other accessories. In addition to the front-facing USB-C port, the 13-in-1 docking station also includes 4 USB 3.0 ports, an SD Card Reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and separate audio in and audio out ports."

The 2022 version of the Plugable UD-ULTCDL can be purchased here now. While the $249 price is a bit high, it is certainly justified given the features and specifications. For a limited time, however, Plugable is offering a clickable $20 coupon, so be sure to select it begore adding the dock to your cart. With Christmas fast approaching, this will make an excellent gift for the laptop user in your life.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.