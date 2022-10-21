Monoprice launches Monolith MTM 100 Watt Bluetooth aptX HD powered speakers

No Comments

Nowadays, our computers often serve as our centralized media centers. We use laptops and desktops to both watch videos and listen to music. Long gone are the days of having big stereo receivers paired with independent media devices such as CD and DVD players. Streaming is superior.

Unfortunately, many consumers rely on the terrible speakers that are integrated into their laptops or the ones that came with their desktop. These people are missing out on what is truly possible from computer audio. By upgrading to higher quality speakers, a whole new world of audio can be experienced.

But aren't audiophile-grade computer speakers very expensive? Usually, yes, but a new set from Monoprice is changing that. That company's new Monolith MTM powered desktop speakers are very affordable given the specifications and features. Believe it or not, despite being audiophile-grade, they can be had for less than $500!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe turns your Apple phone into a MacBook webcam

While the Monolith MTM speakers can connect to your computer or device wirelessly using Bluetooth (aptX HD codec supported), they can also be connected with wires -- optical, USB-C, and RCA are available. And yes, there is a subwoofer output for those that prefer 2.1 to 2.0. You can add more bass with something like this.

ALSO READ: Apple TV 4K gets even better while becoming more affordable

"Engineered to deliver spacious, punchy, and accurate sound, the Monolith MTM features a powerful 100 watts per speaker amplifier, a 1-inch silk dome tweeter and dual 4-inch woofers, and a 5.25-inch passive radiator to enhance bass performance. Fantastic dynamics, smooth midrange, punchy bass combined with holistic imaging usually only found in audiophile grade speakers at a much higher price," says Monoprice.

The company adds, "Set up is a breeze: Connect easily through analog RCA and 3.5mm inputs or through the optical or USB digital inputs. Pair your device wirelessly using the Bluetooth with Qualcomm aptX HD Audio for high quality, CD audio level Bluetooth performance. A headphone jack adorns the front, allowing you to easily switch between the speakers and headphones."

Monoprice shares specifications below.

Frequency Response50Hz ~ 20kHz
Woofer Drivers (each)2x 4" cone
Tweeter Driver (each)1x 1.25" silk dome
Passive Drivers (each)2x 5.25" passive radiators
Amplifier TypeClass D
Amplifier Output Power2x 50 watts
InputsStereo analog RCA, digital optical S/PDIF, USB, Bluetooth
OutputsMono analog subwoofer, stereo 3.5mm headphones
Bluetooth Version5
Bluetooth Pairing NameMP43241
Bluetooth RangeUp to 32 feet (10 meters)
Audio CodecsSBC, Qualcomm aptX HD
Input Power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 150 watts
Dimensions (each)6.3" x 14.0" x 7.9" (160 x 355 x 200 mm)

While the Monolith MTM speakers are notable for being affordable, being loaded with features, and offering incredible specifications, they are drop-dead gorgeous too. These will look wonderful on any desk, and at only $499.99, they appear to be a steal. You can purchase them here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Monoprice launches Monolith MTM 100 Watt Bluetooth aptX HD powered speakers

Resiliency through visibility: Why supply chain disruption needs to be tackled by a holistic approach

You need much longer to test the new Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) -- this secret trick will let you massively extend the rollback time

Google launches My Ad Center to give you more control over the ads you see

Google open source project aims to boost supply chain security

Best Windows apps this week

Blame bad bots for online fraud sweeping the United Kingdom

Most Commented Stories

Rapper Kanye West plans to buy Parler

22 Comments

Windows 23 (2023) could be the perfect Microsoft operating system

20 Comments

Tabbed File Explorer finally arrives in Windows 11, along with other new features

16 Comments

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 -- which is fastest? We have an answer

12 Comments

Netflix finally announces its cheaper subscription -- Basic with Ads

10 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.