IT outages cost over $12,000 a minute

No Comments

The average cost of an IT Outage is $12,913 per minute according to a new report from AIOps automation specialist BigPanda.

Produced in conjunction with Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), the report also finds a correlation between IT outage costs and the size of an organization, as businesses with more than 20,000 employees lose an average of $25,402 per minute due to outages, translating to more than $1.5 million per hour.

"For years there has been a largely unchallenged urban legend that the cost of an IT outage is $5,600 per minute, but our research shows it's actually more than double that amount," says Assaf Resnick, co-founder and CEO at BigPanda. "Ultimately, this underscores the importance of minimizing IT outages on the front end and acting quickly to remediate them if and when they do occur. Particularly in the face of economic uncertainty and an IT talent shortage, the numbers validate how imperative it is for today's organizations to adopt AIOps to lower the risk of frequent, lengthy, and costly outages."

Advertisement

While the average is $12,913, actual costs depend on a number of variables. For example, for businesses with 1,000-2,500 employees, IT outages cost an average of $1,850 per minute. But that number jumps to $8,424 per minute for businesses with 5,000-10,000 employees. Larger firms need to consider things such as potential revenue at risk, the number of people who could be impacted, and even the possibility of associated fees, penalties or litigation.

"Even though IT outages cost less on average for smaller companies, they can be even more devastating -- smaller enterprises often have fewer resources to recover from the business impact," Resnick adds.

The #1 concern for IT executives and leaders when it comes to outages is business disruption, at 55 percent. Outages force ITOps, NOC and DevOps/SRE teams into a reactive posture and can waste precious hours or even days. Impact on employee productivity follows closely at 54.7 percent. In digitally transforming enterprises where apps and services are responsible for a growing share of income, 43.3 percent cite lost revenue as an important element of the cost of an outage.

So what constitutes a 'significant outage'? 22 percent of respondents say they last fewer than 30 minutes, while 40 percent say they typically last between 20 minutes and an hour. Another 22 percent think they can last up to two hours, while nine percent say two to four hours, five percent say half a day or more, and two percent a day or more.

The full report is available from the BigPanda site.

Image credit: karenr/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Alternative authentication methods take hold in response to digital dangers

Windows 11's Suggested Actions feature was killing Firefox, but Mozilla has fixed it

People just aren't switching to Windows 11

Microsoft is not investigating Windows 11 2022 Update gaming performance issues, but AMD is

IT outages cost over $12,000 a minute

Nudge, nudge, block no more...

Enterprises urged to be transparent about employee monitoring

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft issues emergency patch after breaking OneDrive with Windows 10 update

44 Comments

Windows 11 bug breaks safe removal of USB devices

34 Comments

Zorin OS 16.2 makes it even easier to switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux

5 Comments

Microsoft warns that October 2022 security updates can cause problems joining domains in Windows 11 and older

3 Comments

What popular culture gets wrong about hacking [Q&A]

3 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.