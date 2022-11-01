Windows 11's Suggested Actions feature was killing Firefox, but Mozilla has fixed it

Some Firefox users who upgraded to Windows 11 2022 Update found that the latest version of Microsoft's operating system was causing their web browser to freeze.

The issue arose when trying to copy text from a web page, and the culprit was ultimately determined to be the Suggested Actions feature of Windows 11 22H2. Mozilla leapt into action, addressed the problem and has released an update. The company also has advice for anyone who is unable to update to the latest version of Firefox right now.

Those affected by the issue complain that when copying text in Firefox, the browser freezes and is unresponsive to any sort of user input. Sometimes the freeze lasts seconds, but it can stretch to minutes. The best way to address the problem is to simply upgrade to Firefox 106.0.3.

In the release notes, Mozilla points out that it has:

Fixed an incompatibility with the new Windows 11 22H2 Suggested Actions feature resulting in hangs when copying text on a web page.

But not everyone will be able to install the update immediately. This does not mean, however, that Firefox is rendered useless -- Mozilla has a workaround. The company says:

We recommend that Firefox users on Windows 11, version 22H2, disable Suggested Actions temporarily to avoid this issue.

The support document goes on to explain the steps users need to follow to do this: