Metaverse? Meh!

No Comments

A large majority of consumers in the UK say they have never heard of or are bored by Web3 (89 percent) and the Metaverse (84 percent), according to a new study.

Research from digital agency Studio Graphene surveyed 2,000 UK adults and finds technologies that hit the market more than a decade ago have high levels of consumer understanding and use, but this drops off sharply when looking at more recent innovations.

Ritam Ghandi, founder and director of Studio Graphene, says, "The tech industry has a remarkable and enduring drive towards the new and novel. This pursuit of constant innovation is the lifeblood which feeds the sector's growth. However, as businesses look to make the most of eye-catching new technologies, it is worth considering whether consumers are traveling in the same direction."

Advertisement

The study shows products such as live streaming (94 percent), instant messaging (63 percent), text to speech and voice recognition (52 percent) are familiar to and are used by consumers. But there's a steep decline when it comes to emerging technologies such as Web3 (11 percent) and IoT (16 percent), with consumers disinterested in embracing new products.

Ghandi adds:

The products consumers find most exciting should provide a blueprint for innovation. Past innovations that have a strong market foothold have clear use cases - such as text-to-speech and video-conferencing adding accessibility and ease to the way we communicate, and live-streaming giving consumers freedom in their entertainment options. Similarly, the emerging products which inspire the most excitement -- AI and AR/VR -- already have well-articulated use cases.

Like the last and current generation, it is clear that much-vaunted emerging products such as Web3, IoT and Metaverse will need to communicate everyday utility if they are to grow from exciting prospects to genuinely innovative products.

We've reported before that businesses are wary of the Metaverse and Web3 for security reasons, but it seems that most consumers simply aren't bothered.

Photo credit: BlueSkyImage / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Windows 12 is the 'most refined Windows ever' and everything Windows 11 should be

Metaverse? Meh!

Microsoft releases PowerToys 0.64.0 packed with bug fixes and two incredible new utilities

Elgato Facecam Pro is 'The World's First 4K60 Webcam'

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25236 with tips and fixes

Microsoft is bringing a search feature to Task Manager in Windows 11 -- but you can enable it now

ID fraud levels still high despite post-pandemic drop

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft issues emergency patch after breaking OneDrive with Windows 10 update

45 Comments

People just aren't switching to Windows 11

7 Comments

Soon you will be able to send yourself messages on WhatsApp

6 Comments

How digital IDs are set to shake up the way we access services [Q&A]

6 Comments

Zorin OS 16.2 makes it even easier to switch from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.