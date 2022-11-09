Got a small head? Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini bone conduction Bluetooth headphones are for you!

Christmas is on the horizon -- it is literally next month! In other words, you had better start your shopping soon. If you have a techie in your life you need to get a gift for, you might be thinking of wireless headphones, such as Apple AirPods. While that is a nice gift idea, maybe you should think outside the box instead and go for bone conduction headphones...

If you aren't familiar, bone conduction headphones don't go in or over your ear canals, but instead, they sort of transmit audio through your skull. It sounds crazy, I know, but it is a really cool technology that allows you to hear your surroundings. These types of headphones are ideal for those that exercise, bike, or walk in the street while listening to music.

Today, just in time for holiday shopping, Shokz releases its latest bone conduction headphones. Called "OpenRun Pro Mini," this product is smaller than the normal OpenRun Pro headphones. But why do they need to be smaller? Because they will offer a better fit for those with smaller heads and ears.

Advertisement

"The reduced-size version of the boundary pushing open-ear headphones brings big performance in a 0.83-inch shorter band, giving those with smaller head sizes and ear shapes a more comfortable and snug fit Much like the standard version, OpenRun Pro Mini are powered by patented Shokz TurboPitch Technology, which adds two bass enhancers into the transducers for improved sound quality and enriched bass, allowing you experience every note, beat and chorus of your favorite tunes while keeping both of your ears open to ambient sounds around you," explains Shokz.

Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz adds, "Since its debut earlier this year, OpenRun Pro has provided athletes with world-class comfort and increased awareness without compromising on sound quality/ But for runners, lifters and outdoor enthusiasts who found the current band too large, OpenRun Pro Mini's shorter band gives a more ideal fit for added comfort and stability. Now everyone can truly take advantage of OpenRun Pro’s patented comfortable fit and open-ear design while listening to their favorite tunes."

The company shares specifications below.

Microphone type: Dual noise-canceling microphone

Audio: New Shokz TurboPitch Technology and PremiumPitch 2.0 stereo sound

Speaker Type: 9th Generation Bone Conduction Technology

Frame: Titanium

Bluetooth: Generation 5.1

Chip: QCC3024

Wireless range: Up to 33 ft (10 meters)

Battery type: Li-Polymer Battery

Battery capacity: 140 mAh

Play time: Up to 10 hours

Continuous play time: Up to 10 hours

Standby time: Up to 10 days

Charge time: 1 hour

Quick charge: 5 minutes provides up to 1.5 hours of listening time

Weight: 29 grams

IP rating: IP55 Sweat-Resistant

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Speaker Sensitivity: 105±3dB

Microphone Sensitivity: -38dB±3dB

The Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini bone conduction Bluetooth headphones can be purchased immediately here for $179.99. They can be had in your choice of two colors -- black and beige.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.