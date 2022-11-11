Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft revealed that disabling a particular security setting of Windows 11 might boost gaming performance. While it is not a good idea to turn off security features in most cases, it may be worth the risk in some. Check out Sofia's article on the matter here.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps

Auslogics BoostSpeed 13 ($19.95)

Auslogics-Boostspeed

Auslogics BoostSpeed is an optimization program for Windows that promises to improve the performance of the PC among other things.

The application includes tools such as a startup manager, a defrag app, a manager for add-ons, and much more.

Discord for Game Bar (Alpha)

Discord for Game Bar is a third-party application that integrates the popular communication service into Windows' Game Bar.

The official Discord app for Windows is available here.

Notable updates

.NET 7 was released this week. Microsoft's focused on improving the performance.

PowerShell 7.3.0 is now available.

