Download Fedora 37 Linux distro now

Last month, the Linux community was rocked by a critical OpenSSL vulnerability. Because of the severity of the vulnerability, Fedora 37 was delayed by its developers. While Fedora users were disappointed by the delay, it was obviously the right move.

At the time, the developers said they were targeting November 15 for the official Fedora 37 release. Well, folks, that date is today and Fedora 37 is here. While this version of the operating system is chock full of changes and improvements (such as the GNOME 43 desktop environment), the most exciting aspect is Raspberry Pi 4 support. Full release notes can be found here.

"As usual, Fedora Workstation features the latest GNOME release. GNOME 43 includes a new device security panel in Settings, providing the user with information about the security of hardware and firmware on the system. Building on the previous release, more core GNOME apps have been ported to the latest version of the GTK toolkit, providing improved performance and a modern look," explains Matthew Miller, Fedora project leader.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams progressive web app comes to Linux

Miller adds, "With this release, we’ve made a few changes to allow you to slim down your installation a bit. We split the language packs for the Firefox browser into subpackages. This means you can remove the 'firefox-langpacks' package if you don’t need the localization. The runtime packages for gettext -- the tools that help other packages produce multilingual text -- are split into a separate, optional subpackage."

ALSO READ: Wolfi Linux is designed to safeguard the software supply chain

Are you wanting to try Fedora 37 workstation on your PC or Raspberry Pi 4? I am happy to say you can download the standard GNOME version of operating system here now. If you don't like GNOME, you can get a "spin" here with an alternative desktop environment such as KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, Xfce, and more.

Photo Credit: paffy/Shutterstock