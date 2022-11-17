Culture is the biggest barrier to DevOps and DevSecOps success

New research from Progress reveals that 73 percent of IT decision makers admit more could be done to improve their DevSecOps practices, with many organizations behind in their goals.

It's culture that is the biggest impediment to success, with 71 percent of respondents agreeing that culture is the biggest barrier to their DevSecOps progress, yet only 16 percent are prioritizing culture as an area to optimize in the next 12-18 months.

Security is seen as the number one driver behind most DevOps and DevSecOps implementations. Yet only 30 percent feel confident in the level of collaboration between security and development, 86 percent experience challenges in their current approaches to security and a worrying 51 percent admit that they don't fully understand how security fits into DevSecOps.

Other business factors driving the adoption and evolution of DevOps inside organizations include a focus on agility, reducing the business risk of quality, security, and downtime or performance issues, and the need to implement DevOps to support a cloud-mandate or their move to the cloud. Additional areas highlighted include infrastructure modernization efforts, policy as code, cloud-native adoption, time to ROI, investment and education opportunities.

"The benefits of integrating security into DevOps are plentiful -- from reduced risk and lower costs to faster delivery and more effective compliance. Unfortunately, it's not as easy as snapping your fingers," says Sundar Subramanian, EVP and GM DevOps at Progress. "Our research confirms what we see and hear from customers every day -- that each has their own unique culture and trajectory, with their own inflection points and challenges, which present more than one roadblock to DevSecOps adoption. That's why businesses around the globe are turning to Progress. We make DevSecOps an automated reality."

The full report is available from the Progress site.

Image credit: tkemot / depositphotos.com