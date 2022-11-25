Plugable launches USBC-6950PDZ USB-C Dual HDMI Mini Docking Station

There are so many docks and docking stations nowadays, that it can be hard to get excited about them. Look, I get it, they all pretty much do the same thing -- turn your laptop into a desktop while also charging it. The thing is, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some are much better than others.

With all of that said, today, trusted manufacturer Plugable launches an all-new USB-C docking station. Called "USBC-6950PDZ," the dock comes with all the ports that you'd expect, but in a conveniently small body. It can easily fit inside your bag when traveling.

"This USB-C dock is highlighted by its dual 4K60Hz HDMI ports and its ability to add two extended displays, even to computers that would otherwise only support one, like the M1 and M2 Mac. Other features, like a single cord connection, seven essential ports including USB-A, an SD Card Reader, gigabit ethernet, and an extra USB-C port to replace the one it plugs into, cover your daily needs. And because it easily wraps up and slides into a backpack or purse, it’s perfect for hybrid workers, or those who work on-the-go," says Plugable.

The company adds, "Most dual display docking stations require a separate, bulky power supply. One reason the USBC-6950PDZ is so travel-ready, is that it doesn’t. Instead, it can get its power in one of two ways: directly from the host computer, or from pass-through charging. With pass-through charging, users can connect the power cord to the dock, the dock to the laptop, and simultaneously power the laptop and the peripherals alike. The dock supports up to a 100W power adapter."

The USBC-6950PDZ USB-C Dual HDMI Mini Docking Station can be purchased from Amazon here now. Plugable is asking $129, but for a limited time (until Cyber Monday), there is a clickable coupon that takes $20 off.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

