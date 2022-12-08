Satechi launches Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand for Apple iPhone and AirPods

One of the worst parts of traveling is packing your bags. Nothing is more annoying than when you arrive at to your destination and discover you forgot to put something in your luggage. In my case, I usually forget charging cables and adapters. Since I often travel with both my iPhone and AirPods Pro, I have to remember chargers for both if I want to juice them up simultaneously.

Thanks to a new product from Satechi, you can use one charger for several things, meaning fewer things to forget at home. Called "Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand," it can wirelessly charge both a smartphone and wireless earbuds at the same time. It even includes a USB-C port for charging a third device. To make it even more appealing, the stand also includes a 10,000mAH battery so you can charge devices when no outlet is nearby.

"The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can easily be folded to act as a slender portable charger, taking up minimal valuable space while on the move. Once unfolded and positioned upright, users can effortlessly send messages, scroll on social media, or even watch a movie as the device sits conveniently in both portrait and landscape modes. Satechi thoughtfully crafted the sleek and modern design with space gray aluminum finishes that tastefully upgrade and declutter any space. No matter where the power stand accompanies its user, it remains functional and compact as connected devices power up," says Satechi.

The company adds, "With an impressive 10,000mAH full battery capacity, the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can charge up to three devices simultaneously by using its wireless charging stand, wireless charging base, and an additional USB-C port. Thanks to the advanced Qi wireless charging technology embedded into the power stand, there is no need to spend time fumbling with cables to get devices juiced up. Users can quickly and simultaneously charge up to 10W total for most-used devices, including the latest iPhone and AirPod models."

The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand can be purchased here now. Satechi is asking $99.99, but for a limited time (until December 15), you can save 25 percent by entering code DUO25 at checkout. That discount makes the price much more reasonable, so be sure to buy it before the sale ends!

